by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.16
National minimum wages in the EU
As  of  1st January  2017, 22  out  of  the  28  Member  States  of  the European Union (EU) have national  minimum wages: only Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden do not have one.

According to the latest data of Eurostat, the 22 EU Member States that have national minimum wages can be divided into three main groups based on the level in euro:

1) Member States with minimum wages below €500 per month: Bulgaria (€ 235), Romania (€ 275), Latvia and Lithuania (both € 380),  the Czech  Republic (€ 407), Hungary (€ 412), Croatia (€ 433), Slovakia (€ 435), Poland (€ 453) and Estonia (€ 470).

2) Member  States with minimum  wages between € 500 and € 1000 per month: Portugal (€ 650), Greece (€ 684), Malta (€ 736), Slovenia (€ 805) and Spain (€ 826).

3) In  the  remaining  Member  States minimum  wages  are well above € 1000 per month: the United Kingdom (€ 1397), France (€ 1480), Germany (€ 1498), Belgium (€1532), the Netherlands (€1552), Ireland (€1563) and Luxembourg (€1999).