National minimum wages in the EU

by Editorial Staff - 2017.02.16

As of 1st January 2017, 22 out of the 28 Member States of the European Union (EU) have national minimum wages: only Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden do not have one.

According to the latest data of Eurostat, the 22 EU Member States that have national minimum wages can be divided into three main groups based on the level in euro:

1) Member States with minimum wages below €500 per month: Bulgaria (€ 235), Romania (€ 275), Latvia and Lithuania (both € 380), the Czech Republic (€ 407), Hungary (€ 412), Croatia (€ 433), Slovakia (€ 435), Poland (€ 453) and Estonia (€ 470).

2) Member States with minimum wages between € 500 and € 1000 per month: Portugal (€ 650), Greece (€ 684), Malta (€ 736), Slovenia (€ 805) and Spain (€ 826).

3) In the remaining Member States minimum wages are well above € 1000 per month: the United Kingdom (€ 1397), France (€ 1480), Germany (€ 1498), Belgium (€1532), the Netherlands (€1552), Ireland (€1563) and Luxembourg (€1999).