“Naked Fitness” is healthy: according to the trainer

by Angelica Basile - 2017.02.20

Having established herself as a successful, well-known Human Resources guru, Helen Smith would never have imagined that she would become the first naked fitness trainer in the world. In fact, it is almost as though this young, 35-year-old woman has lived two lives. The first, as an employee of a large multinational, until 24 months ago. When, by chance, while on vacation in the south of France with her boyfriend, she came upon a nudist beach, and instead of changing her mind and turning around, she simply took off her clothes and jumped into a new adventure. She ended up liking it so much, she transformed it into a profession. Helen decided to leave the safety of an office job, and started studying, with the objective of becoming a trainer for nudists.

She left her native city of Basingstoke, U.K. and transferred to the English suburb of Southampton, where she launched the first gymnastics course ever to rigorously forbid participants from wearing any clothes at all. Except for gym shoes, and, and a support bra for women who need one. One might be asking, all this just for mere exhibitionism? Absolutely not, according to Helen, who claims that practicing sports déshabillé is extremely beneficial for at least three reasons.

First: a nude teacher enables students to learn the exercises more correctly: “There are complex moves, such as “the plank”– Helen explains – “that are impossible to learn perfectly if you can’t see beyond the T-shirt of the teacher. In fact, one can actually do more harm than good if the moves are done incorrectly because of the importance of the position of the neck and spine”.

Second: when the lesson is over, students can go directly to the shower, without having the hassle of bringing sweaty clothes home. A solution that is not only convenient, but also economical, seeing as on average, students end up doing 3 less wash loads per week.

Third: training without clothes facilitates a better relationship with one’s body and helps overcome embarrassment or insecurity. Especially because everyone when nude is considered “equal”, and therefore, any thoughts about being prudish or hung up, disappear in a matter of minutes. And if, between sit-ups and stretching, some students burst out laughing, no worry: it’s all part of the game.

But, this is a serious undertaking, warns Smith, there’s no place for someone who wants to joke around with this type of fitness: “One week prior to the closing of class enrolment (via email), everyone has to send me a copy of their legal document. This serves as a guarantee of seriousness and to avoid anyone coming just to have a good look”.