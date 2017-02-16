Mystery of Chinese immigrants who excel at school

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.16

Not all immigrants are the same. It becomes apparent when you compare the Asian and the North Afrigan immigrants living in France. While the national average in France for those with a college degree is 27%, 43% of the Chinese and 35% of the Vietnamese living in France have their degrees. While among the Tunisians, Algerians, and Moroccans across The Alps, who are represented in greater numbers in France, we see less than 20% with college degrees. These are the data that emerge from the latest report on the educational level of the new arrivals in France (INED). The outstanding performance levels of the Asian immigrants is not surprising, given that they have exhibited similar outcomes in other countries that have hosted them, such as in the U.S.A.