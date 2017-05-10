My Voice gives individuals with ALS their voice back

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.10

“Losing one’s voice forever is traumatic. The other day, my 11-year-old daughter asked me if the metallic voice of the PC was my real voice. After which, I was overcome with sadness”. This is how Julius, with ALS since 2007, described the scene. He is no longer able to speak without the aid of his PC, due to the progression of his illness. For others in the same situation, there is now My Voice. A new App that records familiar expressions and phrases that the person uses often in his/her daily life. In this way, the metallic “mechanized” sound is eliminated and the individual’s loved ones can listen to the real voice of their family member, in the event that the illness renders him/her mute. The Italian Clinical Center NeMO, and the communication agency McCANN developed the app together. It can be downloaded on Smartphones from the platforms App Store, Google play or Microsoft Store.