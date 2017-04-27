My parents’ surprise for my autistic brother, a fan of dvds

by Mariangela Celiberti - 2017.04.27

For many, the closure of a Blockbuster store is no great news. For twenty-year old Hector, an autistic youth, it was hard to deal with and caused him suffering. A trip to the store to rent films and cartoons had been part of his daily life for years. Then his parents had an idea: recreate a mini Blockbuster in the home lounge. Photos of Hector content alongside his favourite dvds were posted on Twitter by his younger brother Javier. In a few days, the tweet received more than 130,000 likes. He commented, “It was fantastic. Even though Hector does not communicate verbally, he couldn’t stop smiling and clapping his hands.” The family received many messages from other parents and siblings of children suffering from autism. Robb wrote, “My autistic brother is a fan of video and DVD rental stores. You have made me happy. The simplest things are often sources of joy.”