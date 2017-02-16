Music festival with singers who have ALS competes with Sanremo

by Giuseppe Ciotta - 2017.02.16

San Foca, Melendugno (LE), is a sea town in Italy where a song festival was launched as an amusing parody of Festival of Sanremo, called Festival of San Foca. Protagonists with ALS and other pathologies are included in the program Everyone at the Sea! This is the pilot project called IO POSSO (I CAN). The initiative is endorsed by the Italian Association of ALS (AISLA), with the support of various volunteer associations from surrounding areas and from the Province of Lecce. All working together to guarantee free access to the beach of San Foca, for individuals with ALS and other illnesses. This is the only example that exists in Italy of a beach area adapted to the needs of those with ALS, with access to parking facitilites and other essential services directly on the beach or in the neighboring towns. Everyone at the Sea! welcomes not only those with ALS, but family members, friends, healthcare professionals and volunteers. And, in addition, there are also appearances by special guests like ex-soccer player and TV personality on SKY, Massimo Mauro.