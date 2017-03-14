Mums, be careful with that pushchair

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.14

Mums, be careful how you use baby carriers and pushchairs. In the US, every eight minutes, a child ends up in the emergency room because of accidents related to pushchairs, baby carriers and cradles, says one of the studies by the American Academy of Paediatrics, who stresse that these fatalities among children aged 0 to 3 years have risen sharply : up by 23% between 2003 and 2011. Most of the accidents – in the form of head injuries, concussions and suffocation – are caused, in order, by the lack of security or misuse of three children’s products. The first is the baby sling owing to the fact that the baby can slip out because it is the wrong size or because the mother carries the weight on her abdomen and could lose her balance and fall. The second is the cradle or cot because of pillows or toys that can lead to head injuries or suffocation. And last but not least, the pushchair, which can tip over or slip away from the caregiver.