Muslims and gay Americans unite against Trump

Dream Daddy, videogame about gay Dads circulating the web Throughout the world Dream Daddy, the videogame about gay Dads in search of love, is enjoying a huge success. Developed by the noted youtube clan, Game Grumps, the game launched on July 20th, is an appointment simulator that introduces widow, Brian, who moves with his adolescent daughter to the city

An animated movie about love between two gay adolescents For the first time, an animated short film tells about love between two gay teenagers. The film, named In a heartbeat, has been made by two American students, Beth Davis and Esteban Bravo, tells the story of Sherwin, an awkward, young teen, whose heart literally pops out of his chest

Blood donation rules relaxed for UK gay men Blood donation restrictions for gay men are to be relaxed in England and Scotland under a series of equalities reforms. Gay men will be allowed to donate blood three months after sexual intercourse instead of a year. Advances in testing for blood-borne viruses, including hepatitis B and C and HIV,

Trump bans transgender people from serving in US military Donald Trump has effectively banned transgender people from serving in the US military. In a series of tweets, US President said: "After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in

Traumas of unnecessary surgeries on intersex children Many doctors around the world continue to perform medically unnecessary surgeries that can inflict permanent harm on intersex children, Human Rights Watch and interACT said in a report. The 160-page report, "I Want to Be Like Nature Made Me": Medically Unnecessary Surgeries on Intersex Children in the US, provides extensive