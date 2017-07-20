MP’s controversial alternative to pharmaceutical drugs

Related:

You are encouraged not to be ashamed of your psoriasis at the beach Don’t stop going to the beach because of psoriasis. Show Me More of You is the name of the campaign promoted by Dara Torres, five-time Olympic swimming champion, who is now fifty years old and suffers from this skin disease. In the US alone it affects 7.5 million people and Read More.

HIV infections decrease worldwide Worldwide, HIV infections are decreasing: from 2.1 million in 2015 to 1.8 million in 2016. This is what emerged from the last report by the UNAIDS. The documents highlights the progress made in preventing contagions and curing the disease. For instance, the number of people having access to antiretroviral treatments Read More.

Where elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment In the United Kingdom, elderly women with breast cancer are denied even basic treatment like chemotherapy and surgery. The National Audit of Breast Cancer in Older Patients, revealed, for the first time, the figures concerning the phenomenon. According to experts, doctors are concerned that elderly women might not cope with Read More.

UK has some of the worst survival rates for cancer in Europe The UK is trailing behind the likes of Romania, Latvia and Greece when it comes to diagnosing and treating cancer, research suggests. With the exception of a type of skin cancer known as melanoma, the average adult five-year survival rates for patients diagnosed with nine other types of cancer between Read More.

Men and women suffer equally after sexual abuse Male victims of sexual violence suffer in the same way that women do. A study at Florida Atlantic University dispels the myth that the so-called stronger sex reacts better or in a more aggressive way to this kind of abuse. Based on an analysis of a large sample of individuals Read More.