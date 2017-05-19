Moving letter from mothers forced to reside far away from disabled children

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.19

Nadia, Carmen and Mirella are three Sicilian mothers who through no wish of their own reside far away from their disabled children: Benedetta, Filippo and Luigi. This because as teachers they have been allocated to schools a long way from their home and for years have been denied placement closer to their families. The reason for this, as they themselves have reported, is most probably down to the fact that many people illegally benefit from the Italian Law 104 in their province (Agrigento). The sense of guilt they have with respect to their children, who would otherwise require their presence and assistance around the clock, was transformed into a wonderful letter in which they try to explain this absence to their little ones. However, their quest does not end here. They have also drawn up a petition to support their cause and have been able to have a comment that acknowledges priority for placement in the child’s or surrounding town included in the opinion to the Consolidation Act on state employment, now in the hands of the Government.