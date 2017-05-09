Mountain climber with prosthesis reaches top of Mount Everest

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.09

Jeff Glasbrenner, in 2016, became the first American with a prosthetic leg to reach the top of the highest mountain in the world. But before reaching the top, he had to overcome many obstacles, as he points out in an exclusive article published in Sports Illustrated. Glasbrenner lost his lower limb in a tractor accident when he was 8 years old. The doctors had told him to forget about riding a bike, swimming or doing sports with his metal prosthesis. He challenged the advice of everyone and discovered a passion for mountain climbing. In fact, in an excerpt from a documentary dedicated to his story, he commented that “the risks of getting to the top of that mountain all became worth it, once I took a look at the panorama from that height”.