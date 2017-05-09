Mountain climber with prosthesis reaches top of Mount Everest

Mountain climber with prosthesis reaches top of Mount Everestby Editorial Staff - 2017.05.09
Jeff Glasbrenner, in 2016, became the first American with a prosthetic leg to reach the top of the highest mountain in the world. But before reaching the top, he had to overcome many obstacles, as he points out in an exclusive article published in Sports Illustrated. Glasbrenner lost his lower limb in a tractor accident when he was 8 years old. The doctors had told him to forget about riding a bike, swimming or doing sports with his metal prosthesis. He challenged the advice of everyone and discovered a passion for mountain climbing. In fact, in an excerpt from a documentary dedicated to his story, he commented that “the risks of getting to the top of that mountain all became worth it, once I took a look at the panorama from that height”.
Related:
Can you recognize the person who is deaf among all the photographs?"Faces of deaf people" is a unique photograph exhibition. Scheduled to take place on May 5, 6, 7, 13 and 14, in Reggio Emilia, and curated for the Circuit OFF European Photography Festival, during which the photos of deaf photographer, and architect, Giacomo Albertini will be displayed. The objective of Read More...
When it is possible to fire an employee with a disabilityIn Italy, a company can fire an employee with a disability if the individual’s health declines significantly. However, there are very clear guidelines for doing so, with 2 conditions in particular that must be met. The first: it must be demonstrated that it is impossible to integrate the employee into Read More...
U.S. postage stamp dedicated to pioneer of sign language“Respect”. This is the word with which the US Postal presented its homage to Robert Panara, much loved promoter of cultural studies and sign language. Panara had been the first deaf student to get an undergraduate degree from New York University, who then decided to dedicate his life to the Read More...
Wearing contact lenses with wet hands can make you blindIf you wear contact lenses with wet hands, you risk blindness. Word of Irenie Ekkeshis, from UK, who lost sight on her right eye six years ago because she touched the lens with wet hands after washing them. Contracting the Acanthamoeba Keratitis (AK), a rare but serious eye infection caused Read More...
He is the only head of state in a wheelchairLenin Moreno, in addition to being the new president-elect of Ecuador, is the only current head of state who moves around by wheelchair. Hence, his being a paraplegic will make him one of the most influential and visible ambassadors for individuals with disabilities. Moreno, the Socialist candidate, won the election Read More...
In Italy, parking in a handicapped space illegally is a crimeIn Italy, a non-handicapped person who parks his/her car in a space reserved for a given disabled driver, is committing a crime. It is, in fact, considered a violation of the law. Specifically, Article 610 of the criminal code (private violence). For this reason, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal Read More...