Mothers with postnatal depression are more likely to have difficult children

Free legal counselling and advice to defend animal rights Legal experts offer Free Legal Advice to defend Pets' Rights against Abuse and Harassment. Gaia Lex, is a Legal Aid Center for animals and for the environment which was created by the association Gaia Animali & Ambiente Onlus. They take care of every relevant legal initiative in for animals and Read More.

Second born children more likely to become criminals Second-born boys are on the order of 20 to 40 percent more likely to enter the criminal justice system compared to first-born boys even when one compares siblings. This is the result of a recent American study that used particularly rich datasets from Denmark and the state of Florida to Read More.

Score card after introduction of Road Homicide law In Italy, after a little more than one year from the introduction of the new Road Homicide law, it’s time for a score card. The new measure assigns extremely severe penalties to those who commit this new crime, especially if under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In these 15 Read More.

Office love stories from water cooler to click of a mouse If you have fallen hopelessly in love with a colleague and you don’t know how to tell him/her, today it is possible to let a robot do the dirty work for you. Thanks to the new and well-publicized meeting app Fleed that can be installed easily on any company’s computer Read More.

Italy wins sad award for most economically inactive in the EU Italy wins an award that it could well do without: the highest percentage of inactive individuals in the EU. Eurostat, has just published the data regarding Italy’s percentage (compared to all EU member states) of those between the ages of 15 - 64 who are not part of the workforce. Which Read More.