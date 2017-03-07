More work opportunities for migrant farmers

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.07

The number of migrant workers in the agricultural sector admitted in Italy, in 2017, increased. Passing from 13,000 in 2016 to the actual 17,000 for seasonal work and from 4,600 to 5,750 for the conversions of seasonal work permits into residence permits for employment, which will allow many farms to stabilize the relationship with their immigrant employees who have already entered the Country. This is how we can read on the website of Coldiretti (the federation of Italian farmers) that, waiting for the publication of the official document, announced that telematic applications can be submitted until December 31, using the system made available by the Italian Ministry of the Interior.