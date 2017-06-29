More university slots open for aspiring phyicians

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.29

In Italy, the chances are improving for aspiring students of medicine to gain entry into Medical School. For the 2017/2018 academic year, in fact, the available slots are 9,100 compared to 8,817 in 2016/2017. Same is true for schools of Dentistry and Veterinary medicine. Where the slots for the first have gone from 850 to 908 and for the second, from 502 to 655. These are the data released in the decrees recently signed by the Ministry of Instruction University and Research,that is responisble for defining the content and modality of the next cycle of entrance exams for admission to these schools, which will be uniform throughout the country. Candidates can enroll for the test from July 3 – 5, on line at the portal www.universitaly.it.