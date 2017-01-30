More survive breast cancer without full mastectomy

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.30

Women with early-stage breast cancer were more likely to survive if they had ‘breast-conserving’ surgery and radiotherapy rather than if they had a full mastectomy. The new results, presented at the European Cancer Congress in Amsterdam come from a study of 130,000 patients, the largest ever conducted. It found certain women were up to a third more likely to survive if the offending lump alone was removed, rather than the whole breast. The Women have been offered breast- conserving therapy, also known as a ‘lumpectomy’, for years. But researchers have been divided over whether it is the best option. Although it is less invasive, some surgeons have worried that simply removing the tumour might leave cancerous cells in place, which could spark secondary tumours. But the latest study suggests it could be more effective, possibly because the radiotherapy treatment that follows kills off any remaining cancerous cells. The new findings could mean thousands more women could keep their breasts following a cancer diagnosis.