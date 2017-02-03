More nights with divorced fathers to grow better

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.03

To reinforce relationship with fathers, when divorced by their wives, children should stay more often overnight with them. A truth emerged by a study by researchers at the Arizona State University that have monitored a sample of children from very young age (1-2 years old) to adolescence. They have noticed that the more they sleep with their fathers, the more they establish a good tie with them. Since, by changing diapers, feeding and helping their children get dressed, fathers share intimacy. An attitude, that contrary to what previous research affirmed, does not undermine the relationship with mothers. Actually, researchers say, spending the same amount of nighttime with both parents in infancy boosts help build stronger bonds with the two.