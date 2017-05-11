More music and less medicine for individuals with Alzheimer’s

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.11

With music therapy, individuals with Alzheimer’s relax and take less medicine. At least, that is what a recent study undertaken Brown University di Providence (USA) revealed, confirming results of previous studies. Their research involved an experiment conducted in a hundred of retirement homes on a national scale. Giving the residents headsets and an mp3 player with their favorite songs, the experts observed an immediate change in facial expressions: they were visibly less tense. In addition, they had more regular breathing and were calmer overall. After 1 year, the number of individuals who took antipsychotic drugs and anti-anxiety drugs fell 3% and 1% with respect to habits prior to the experiment. While, behavioral improvements rose by 6%. This is yet another example of the benefits of sounds and melodies on the physical and mental health of individuals with this neurological pathology.