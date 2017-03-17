More information about the bonus for future moms

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.17

In Italy, the € 800 bonus to future mothers is awarded for each child born or adopted/entrusted. A benefit that is given for a single event (pregnancy or childbirth, adoption or fostering), as clarified by the Italian social security institute (INPS) in a recent circular letter which better specifies what already made known in a note published last February. In this new document, INPS tells again what are the requirements and the specific circumstances that allow future mothers to be eligible for the bonus.