More Europeans can afford a one-week annual holiday

More Europeans can afford a one-week annual holidayby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.31
At EU level, the share of population who could not afford a one-week annual holiday away from home decreased by 5.1% between 2011 and 2016, from 38.0% to 32.9%. Over the last five years, the proportion unable to afford a one-week annual holiday away from home decreased in all Member States, except Cyprus (from 47.6% in 2011 to 53.5% in 2015), Denmark (from 10.5% in 2011 to 13.7% in 2016) and Greece (from 51.2% in 2011 to 53.6% in 2016). The most notable decrease was registered in Latvia (from 63.4% in 2011 to 37.1% in 2016, or -26.3 percentage points – pp), followed by Poland (-19.3 pp), Estonia (-18.6 pp), Bulgaria (-16.9 pp), Malta (-16.7 pp) and Hungary (-15.6 pp). According to Eurostat data, Sweden (8.2%), ahead of Luxembourg (13.1% in 2015), Denmark (13.7%), Finland (14.2%), Austria (15.4%) and the Netherlands (16.2%) were the EU Member States with the lowest percentage of people unable to afford such a one-week holiday. At the opposite end of the scale, more than 6 in 10 people could not afford a one-week annual holiday away from home in Romania (66.6%) and Croatia (62.8%). Over half the population in Bulgaria (56.4%), Greece (53.6%), Cyprus (53.5% in 2015) and Hungary (50.7%) were also in this position.
Disney was a visionary even when it came to explaining menstruation
It is 70 years old but doesn’t show it. The Story Of Menstruation is a short film that Disney made all the way back in 1946 that uses the word “vagina”. The film was created to teach girls about their menstrual cycle in a direct way. Brought to light recently, Read More.
Marriage is no longer the secret to a long life for women
Marriage is no longer a gurantee for a long life.Compared to the past, a wedding ring on one’s finger is no longer a warranty for longevity. At least, that is what a recent study published in Social Science Quarterly claims. Compared to couples who had tied the know between 1955 - 1984. Read More.
Mothers with postnatal depression are more likely to have difficult children
Mothers with postnatal depression are more likely to have difficult children. The findings were published in the journal Child Development. Researchers from Brown University analyzed 147 families with children younger than 30 months. The children's temperaments were assessed at eight, 15 and 30 months old. Mothers were interviewed to determine Read More.
Free legal counselling and advice to defend animal rights
Legal experts offer Free Legal Advice to defend Pets' Rights against Abuse and Harassment. Gaia Lex, is a Legal Aid Center for animals and for the environment which was created by the association Gaia Animali & Ambiente Onlus. They take care of every relevant legal initiative in for animals and Read More.
Second born children more likely to become criminals
Second-born boys are on the order of 20 to 40 percent more likely to enter the criminal justice system compared to first-born boys even when one compares siblings. This is the result of a recent American study that used particularly rich datasets from Denmark and the state of Florida to Read More.
Score card after introduction of Road Homicide law
In Italy, after a little more than one year from the introduction of the new Road Homicide law, it’s time for a score card. The new measure assigns extremely severe penalties to those who commit this new crime, especially if under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In these 15 Read More.