More chance of finding a job thanks to the Erasmus Programme

More chance of finding a job thanks to the Erasmus Programmeby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.08.01
Italian students who take part in the Erasmus Programme have 12% more chance of finding a job. According to AlmaLaurea that, on the occasion of the 30th birthday of this European program, has once more spread the figures of its latest report. Which states that students who decide to do this kind of experience abroad are constantly increasing: from 6% in 2006 to 8% in 2016. They are for the most part high school graduates who got high marks and children of parents with a high level of study. The most popular destination is Spain, chosen by 30% of those interested in international mobility, followed by France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
In Trump’s America corporal punishment at school makes come-back
With the new school year approaching, three Texas schools have decided to reintroduce corporal punishment for undisciplined students. Which means that teachers in the Three Rivers Schools District will be able to dust off their old wooden rulers, and get them ready for cracking the knuckles of elementary, middle, and Read More.
In the USA, the birthrate is healthy but gynecologists are lacking
After the reinstatement of more restrictive abortion measures in the U.S., another worry among American women is the insufficient number of gynecologists and obstetricians. To bring this problem to the fore, a maxi report was released by Doximity, a social network that aggregates an brings together a community of medical professionals. According Read More.
In Italy too many unemployed and few under-skilled
From elevator maintenance specialists to metal workers. Among the 200,000 specialized workers that Italian companies cannot find, there are also these. And, parodoxically, while youth unemployment is historically high, it is precisely among young people that these professional skills are lacking. At least, this is the snapshot given by the Italian Read More.
Even the new generation has to learn web skills
The “2.0 generation”, brings to mind images of technological monsters born with Smartphone in hand and almost super-human high-tech skills. But, the reality is quite different. At least, that is what a recent study published in Teaching and Teacher Education tells us. According to the researchers, the under-35 population, born and raised with everything plastered Read More.
Young people follow this horoscope more than any other information source
Young people follow this horoscope more than any other information source. If you are still convinced that consulting the horoscope pages is a silly waste of time, maybe it’s because you don’t know of Rob Brezsny. The astrology guru that thousands of well-educated, well-informed young people flock to every Thursday on Read More.
All about the new call by Intercultura
There are 2,100 places available from the new call by Intercultura. Which gives to the Italian youth, born between July 1, 2000 and August 31, 2003, the opportunity to spend a whole school year, a semester, a trimester, two months or four summer weeks in 65 countries around the world. Read More.