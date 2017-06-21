More and more Italians and immigrants leaving Italy

More and more Italians and immigrants leaving Italyby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.21
Young Italians and immigrants living in Italy are leaving in greater numbers. The first wave of those leaving the country between 2008 – 2015, surpassed half a million people. Germany, UK, and France are the top countries being chosen by young Italians for studying and/or working abroad. But in addition to Italians leaving their homeland in that period, almost 300,000 foreigners living in Italy, during that same timeframe, mostly from Eastern Europe, decided to return to their countries of origin. Of these, Romanians top the list. The snapshot of this phenomenon and explanations about the causes were recently published in the Statistical Observatory of Labor Consultants. According to which, this situation is due in most part, to the employment crisis in the current workplace, as one could have imagined. But not only. Because, actually, this so called “reverse immigration flow” is said to be an expected consequence of emigration. The return to one’s homeland after years of working and putting money aside, is seen as the final step to what is referred to as a “migratory plan”.
Italy’s astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti, shares #NoPanic rules with high-school seniors
Samantha Cristoforetti, Italy's first female astronaut, sends her good luck wishes to high-school seniors taking the state maturity exam. Italy's Ministry of Education, University and Research (MIUR) included her advice in its anti-panic campaign. Cristoforetti's three words of advice for nervous students preparing for the exam: motivation, serenity and awareness.
Didactic kit for teachers of students with disabilities
AccessiProf is the internet site dedicated to all teachers who have students with disabilities in their classrooms. Thanks to the French National Center for Distance Education (CNED), teachers can now take advantage of this digital support. The objective? To help teachers manage relationships with students who have handicaps in the
How many European students have participated in the Erasmus Programme?
Over the past 30 years, Erasmus have supported not only more than 5 million students, apprentices and volunteers. But also staff and youth exchanges, amounting to 9 million people in total. Spain is the first country if we consider leaving students as well as welcomed one. Granada, Seville and Madrid
Italy’s best start-ups receive awards
Today in Milan, Italy, the country's winners ot the last edition of Dr. Start-upper will receive their awards. Italy's Università Cattolica and Milan's Chamber of Commerce created this initiative to provide newly degreed undergraduates as well as graduate students the range of managerial skills, administrative knowledge, and essential instruments necessary
Going to university slashes the risk of heart disease
Going to university halves your risk of heart disease, particularly among women. A new 30-year study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, has shown a clear correlation between education levels and heart disease. Scientists, who tracked 13,948 white and African-American patients from 1987-2013, found graduates had a much lower risk than
Easier admission to medical courses for Italian graduates
For Italian graduates in Medicine and Surgery it is now easier to enroll in specific training courses. Since, in order to be able to apply, they are no longer required to have already passed the licensing exam and to be enrolled in the professional register. According to a decree signed