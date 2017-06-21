More and more Italians and immigrants leaving Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.21

Young Italians and immigrants living in Italy are leaving in greater numbers. The first wave of those leaving the country between 2008 – 2015, surpassed half a million people. Germany, UK, and France are the top countries being chosen by young Italians for studying and/or working abroad. But in addition to Italians leaving their homeland in that period, almost 300,000 foreigners living in Italy, during that same timeframe, mostly from Eastern Europe, decided to return to their countries of origin. Of these, Romanians top the list. The snapshot of this phenomenon and explanations about the causes were recently published in the Statistical Observatory of Labor Consultants. According to which, this situation is due in most part, to the employment crisis in the current workplace, as one could have imagined. But not only. Because, actually, this so called “reverse immigration flow” is said to be an expected consequence of emigration. The return to one’s homeland after years of working and putting money aside, is seen as the final step to what is referred to as a “migratory plan”.





