Money rewards to pediatricians who vaccinate the most

Money rewards to pediatricians who vaccinate the mostby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.11
“Scandalous is the word used to describe the agreement between the Tuscany region of Italy and pediatricians who will receive prize money, upon vaccinating all of their patients”. This is the comment made by one of the Italian consumer associations, Codacons, regarding the region’s decision to pay €15 for each vaccine given, and a super-reward that can be as high as €1,000 if they end up vaccinating above 95% (the target for optimal immunization coverage) for the hexavalent and measles vaccines, and if they reach a target that exceeds 80% of their female patients for HPV vaccines. These rewards will be cut in half if the designated target is not reached (falling between 92-95%, hexavalent; 71- 80% for HPV). Codacons declared this to be a serious measure and an inequitable one, and therefore, the association plans on bringing a motion before the appropriate regional courts and the equivelent the attorneys office for the city of Florence. In addition a warning to the Medical Order is planned. Their motivation is simple: an initiative of this sort turns immunization programs into commercial marketplaces based on profit gained from indiscriminately vaccinating as many people as possible.
