Moms and dads of kids with autism spend less time together

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.31

In a study looking at the day-to-day experiences of parents of kids on the spectrum, researchers found that moms and dads of kids with autism spend an average of 21 fewer minutes per day together, almost 128 fewer hours spent together over a year. The authors of the study published this month in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, asked 174 couples with children who have autism and 179 with typically-developing kids to keep individual daily diaries for two weeks. Each participant was told to record how much time they spent with their partner, how supported or close they felt to that person and to note any positive or negative interactions. Despite spending less time with their significant others, parents of those with autism said they felt supported by their partners and these moms and dads were no more likely to report negative interactions. However, parents of kids on the spectrum did document fewer occasions when they shared a joke, had a meaningful conversation, were intimate or had other positive interactions with their partner.