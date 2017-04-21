Mom drug smuggler can do their prison time at home

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.21

In Italy, even if a mom is a condemned drug smuggler, she has a right to do her prison time at home, precisely due to her being a mother. At least that is the opinion of the Constitutional Court, that deemed illegitimate the article of the law that specifically states that this option is not to be offered to those who have been sentenced to crimes related to illicit drug trafficking. In the case at hand, the mom who was sentenced had been given a 7-year sentence for such a crime. The judges decided in favor of the woman completing her prison sentence at home, due to the fact that she had already served a third of the time, and that her child was younger than 10 years old, despite the seriousness of the crime that she had committed. The aim is to recognize the greater good of keeping the child’s best interest in mind, which would be served best by ongoing maternal care and affection. Therefore, the issues concerning collective safety and the general objectives of criminal policies must take a back seat to a parent’s relationship with his/her child.