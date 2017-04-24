Mom and dad use social networks more than my friends

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.24

English teenagers are more conscientious than their parents when it comes to taking a break from chatting and texting. According to a recent survey underaken by Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference (HMC), parents don’t even try to take a pause from Facebook or WhatsApp during mealtime with their kids or during family free time. But, that’s not all. Falling in the trap of the fascination of online communication in primis (chat, selfies, posts etc.) parents do not take the time to instruct their children on the proper use of social media. In addition, it seems that they are not particularly worried about the typical pitfalls of the web, like cyberbullying or grooming. Neither do they seem concerned about the negative effect that the abuse of these technologies can have on the daily lives and overall well-being of their children. From sleep deprivation to social isolation.