Modification of human DNA brings hope for fighting rare diseases

Modification of human DNA brings hope for fighting rare diseasesby Editorial Staff - 2017.08.03
American researchers have just succeeded in completing a series of experiments that involve genetic editing of human embryos. The results demonstrate that it might be possible to someday correct defects in DNA associated with congenital rare diseases. This outstanding study conducted by the Oregon Health and Science University, utilized a technique named Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), which identifies specific portions of DNA that contain regular and repetitive sequences associated with gene complexes (CAS) that are responsible for coding enzymes capable of cutting DNA itself. In fact, this so-called genetic editing described in the study published in ‘Nature‘ suggests that this type of “cutting and pasting” of DNA might be a promising way to safely and efficaciously correct defective genes that cause hereditary diseases.
Serious risk of colorectal cancer for obese teenagers
Adolescents with obesity problems risk more than their peers, as adults, colorectal cancer. The alarm has been sounded by a maxi-research released by the Rabin Medical School and Tel Aviv University. They have monitored the state of health of more than two million adolescents who underwent screening and clinical examinations Read More.
Nobody beats Italy when it comes to rare diseases
Italy represents the highest number of centers of excellence in Europe for rare diseases. The country’s network of these highly specialized centers (ERN – European Reference Networks): amounts to 189 out of a total of 942 in Europe (about 20%). Representation of patients in European Patient Advocacy Groups (ePAGs),is also Read More.
Pet-therapy in Milan airports to reduce stress
Pet-therapy in Milan airports to help the small and big passengers relax before takeoff. This is the initiative launched by SEA together with the association Amici Terapeuti Onlus. In fact, for the entire summer, in the boarding areas of Linate and Malpensa, little four-legged friends will make the waiting time more Read More.
Instagram helps women break the silence around miscarriages
Create a space for women who had a miscarriage so they can share their experience. A chance to break the taboo, and the resulting silence that surrounds this traumatic experience. Such is the idea launched by American psychologist, Jessica Zucker, which led to "Ihadamiscarriage”. The initiative is actually an Instagram page Read More.
Robotic exosuits could help stroke sufferers walk again
Lightweight robotic suits have been created to help patients walk after suffering a stroke. A stroke occurs when blood flow is cut off to part of the brain, causing cells to die. It often causes partial paralysis in different parts of stroke survivors bodies, often in their legs. Many survivors Read More.
The role of cannabis in treating MS symptoms
People with multiple sclerosis in the UK should be allowed to use cannabis legally in order to relieve their “relentless and exhausting” symptoms. According to the MS Society 1 in 10 sufferers of the condition whose pain and spasticity cannot be treated by medication available on the NHS should be Read More.