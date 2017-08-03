Modification of human DNA brings hope for fighting rare diseases

Related:

Serious risk of colorectal cancer for obese teenagers Adolescents with obesity problems risk more than their peers, as adults, colorectal cancer. The alarm has been sounded by a maxi-research released by the Rabin Medical School and Tel Aviv University. They have monitored the state of health of more than two million adolescents who underwent screening and clinical examinations Read More.

Nobody beats Italy when it comes to rare diseases Italy represents the highest number of centers of excellence in Europe for rare diseases. The country’s network of these highly specialized centers (ERN – European Reference Networks): amounts to 189 out of a total of 942 in Europe (about 20%). Representation of patients in European Patient Advocacy Groups (ePAGs),is also Read More.

Pet-therapy in Milan airports to reduce stress Pet-therapy in Milan airports to help the small and big passengers relax before takeoff. This is the initiative launched by SEA together with the association Amici Terapeuti Onlus. In fact, for the entire summer, in the boarding areas of Linate and Malpensa, little four-legged friends will make the waiting time more Read More.

Instagram helps women break the silence around miscarriages Create a space for women who had a miscarriage so they can share their experience. A chance to break the taboo, and the resulting silence that surrounds this traumatic experience. Such is the idea launched by American psychologist, Jessica Zucker, which led to "Ihadamiscarriage”. The initiative is actually an Instagram page Read More.

Robotic exosuits could help stroke sufferers walk again Lightweight robotic suits have been created to help patients walk after suffering a stroke. A stroke occurs when blood flow is cut off to part of the brain, causing cells to die. It often causes partial paralysis in different parts of stroke survivors bodies, often in their legs. Many survivors Read More.