Modern slaves coming from Albania headed to the U.K.

by Nicola Dotto - 2017.03.17

Albania is the principle supplier of potential victims of modern slavery to the United Kingdom. This fact emerged in the “National Referral Mechanism”. The inquiry initiated by a numer of British institutions traced the last three years of human trafficking, slavery and forced labor, among other illegal activities. The overwhelming majority of these new European “white slaves” are women and children who risk falling into the trap of prostitution; while the men who are victims risk being forced into some type of obligatory work situation. Many children come from the poorest, northern part of Albania. And often, they are initiated into a “voyage of hope” by their own parents, who view the northern island as a place for redemption.