Model with Down’s Syndrome is making a name for herself in the fashion world

A network of European hotels and restaurants that hire people with disabilities A European network of hotels and restaurants ready to welcome trainees and workers with intellectual disabilities has been launched. It is called Valueable and is part of the EU project On my own at work, led by some European associations, among whom: the Italian AIPD and Anfass, Down Espana, Associacao

Here, the State covers the cost of prenatal tests for Down Syndrome In Belgium, the prenatal test to diagnose Down syndrome becomes a State affair. In a unique case for the EU, from 1st July, the Belgium national health fund is to cover 100% of the costs (€290) of this exam that through foetal DNA analysis allows pregnant women to determine if they

With a video game Down people learn to take the Metro Downtown is the name of a video game dedicated to people with Down's syndrome that realistically simulates Madrid's Metro and is able to recreate any map of its path. In this way, users with Down's syndrome can refine through the game their ability to move independently on this transport before

All the members of this dance company have Down's Syndrome Mops_DanceSyndrome is the Swiss contemporary dance company composed exclusively of people with Down's syndrome. This is an innovative and independent art-choreographic project that fights the prejudices using dance, enhancing talent, sensitivity, expressiveness and creativity of its performers. A kind of 'choreosophy', that is choreography moving towards a spiritual dimension. 'CCC_Collective

The little girl with Down's Syndrome received a great gift from grandma A clothing business dedicated entirely to individuals with Down's Syndrome. Karen Bowersox, owner and founder of Downs Design Dreams, that was launched in 2010, had the idea as a result of seeing how difficult it was for Maggie, her 12-year old grandchild with Trisomy 21, to get dressed every day. So, this