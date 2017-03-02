Miss World features diversity this year with contestant in wheelchair

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.02

Justine Clarke is the first model in a wheelchair to participate in the selection for Miss World. The 26-year-old with long, blond hair and tanned skin has an impeccable smile. She broke all taboos by competing in the most desired beauty pageant on the planet. “I was so nervous! – she declared – I had never participated in anything like this before. But, I have to admit that it was all very exciting and the support of the public helped me overcome any difficulties”. Justine made it to the final round, but the jury decided on another candidate in the end. Maybe she will try again in the 2018 edition. In any event, she is the only model with a disability that has ever attempted such a famous, prestigious beauty pageant.