Minniti finds solutions and the Italians strike them down

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.07.04

While Italy’s Minister of the Interior seeks a feasible, realistic European solution to the immigration chaos that plagues his countries shores, he is constantly met with naysayers back at home. Let’s look at the current situation.

During yesterday’s summit in Paris, the head of the Interior Ministry convinced the EU Commissioner for Immigration and the interior ministers of France and Germany to work in synergy on three points: more severe rules regarding the rescue missions of the Ngo’s operating in the Mediterranean; new commitment to the redistribution to other EU member countries of refugees arriving in Italy; release of EU funds for the creation of more effective control of Libyan ports, the points of departure for most immigrants.

An overall plan that made a lot of sense, but that in Italy, rather than being supported, was obstructed by two diametrically opposed political fronts.

The first: almost simultaneously with the Parisian summit, the President of Sant’Egidio put forth his well-intentioned proposal: free reign for the Ngo’s; laissez-faire along the Libyan coasts; provisions of automatic, temporary residency permits for humanitarian reasons, for all new arrivals (without distinction between illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers) justified by the EU judicial directive UE 2001/55 pertaining to mass influx of displaced persons. Too bad, however, that this proposal clearly does not hold water from a legal or political standpoint.

Legally because the European regulation on which it is based is aimed at “citizens from third countries or apolidi who had to abandon their country of origin in specific response to the request of international organizations, and for whom repatriation to a safe and stable environment is impossible”. Which would be true of Syrians, for example (who are not coming to Italy), but not of Nigerians, Bengali, or Moroccans who are arriving on Italy’s shores by the masses.

Politically because it’s the classic case of Italian creative manipulation of laws, that causes the Italians to lose credibility in the eyes of their European partners. Because the temporary residency permit for humanitarian reasons is an instrument designed for those who are already allowed to move freely within the European territory. To grant it indiscriminately to those who have no right to be in Europe at all, for example, to a Bangladeshi economic immigrant, constitutes fraud and damages other EU member states that could find themselves, from one day to the next, with thousands of illegal immigrants on their soil under the false pretenses of being displaced persons. And, regardless of how this little trick was presented this time, the fact is that it’s not even original. It had already been tried in the spring of 2011. When, in light of a boom of Tunisian immigrants landing on Italy’s coasts, Italy first signed a bilateral agreement against clandestine immigration with the new Tunisian government. And, then, granted 20,000 Tunisians arriving in Italian territory temporary residency permits for humanitarian reasons. Which ended up creating a huge diplomatic mess with France, who, thanks to Italy’s move, found itself overnight having to face an overwhelming flow of “displaced” Tunisians trying to cross the Alps to reunite with friends and family members in the ex-colony.

The second that spreads like wildfire and gets its oxygen from the clashes between Italians and foreigners. As seen in yet another typical reaction of the Northern League’s leader to the two Molotov cocktails launched last weekend at a hotel in Brescia that was supposed to host about ten refugees. “Every episode of violence –declared Honorable Salvini – accociated with this invasion of clandestine immigrants, that we obviously condemn, is the responsibility of a government that is an incompetent accomplice, transforming our Italian cities into refugee camps”. An oversimplified analysis that cannot be met with any form of sound reasoning, and, therefore, with any realistic intervention.