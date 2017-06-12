Millions of clicks for the advert showing a child left without his snack

Millions of clicks for the advert showing a child left without his snackby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.12
During the snack break, in a class, a student leaves the room because he’s the only one who’s nothing to eat. But when he comes back to his place and sits, he finds a surprise: his mates have filled his lunchbox with food. With 4 million views in just a week, the advert diffused by the Norwegian Government to encourage adoptions has touched the web. An idea that, moving from the metaphor of solidarity among children, wants to strengthen the idea of the necessity of a solid network of families that take care of minors who’ve been left alone, as it can be read on Kitchen, the website of the communication agency that has developed the video.
