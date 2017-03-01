Millions of adults in the UK believe they have a food allergy

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.01

In the United Kingdom, roughly 12% of the adult population believe they have a food aversion – when, in reality, only 1 to 2% actually do. Currently, thousands of patients demand GP appointments over fashionable food intolerance, which add to the rising NHS cost. But a new research, which was published in the British Journal of General Practice, offers a more cost-effective way of detecting issues. The study was made of 143 people and off-set the data of their finger-prick tests with four core questions. For those who answered no to the four questions, they most had no allergy. Most (87.5%) of those who gave negative responses to all the questions were non-atopic (had negative skin tests). In addition, a significant number of people mistakenly believe they have allergies and use both NHS and their own time and resources pursuing unnecessary investigations.