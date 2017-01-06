Migrant landings in Italy hits record high

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.01.06

In 2016, Italy has achieved a new record in terms of migrant landings. They were over 181 thousand. A higher figure than that reached in 2014 (about 170 thousand) and in 2015 (almost 154 thousand). October was the month which recorded the highest number of landings: over 27 thousand. Many children, especially unaccompanied, arrived: more than 25 thousand, more than double compared to 2015 and amounted to 14% of the total. Even the number of those who lost their lives during the crossing grew. Dead and missing people were about 5,022, one third more than the previous year and accounting for 75.8% of the foreigners who died in all the world’s migratory routes. According to the analysis by the ISMU Foundation, these data highlighted the primacy of Italy in the Mediterranean area in 2016: more than 361 thousand immigrants arrived by sea in Europe and half of them landed on Italian shores, 48% in Greece (174 thousand arrivals), while in Spain they were just 8,826.

