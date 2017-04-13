Microsoft continues to court brilliance of autistic workers

by Angelica Basile - 2017.04.13

Microsoft is confirmed as one of the most autism-friendly companies in the world. After the success of its hiring project of young autistic individuals in its corporation, in fact, the giant computer company founded by Bill Gates announced its new virtual program oriented towards employment opportunities for this special population of young people. In fact, many H.R. Managers of the largest multinationals in the world will attend the event in Paolo Alto, California: Ford, JP Morgan and also team members from the on-line, professional network leader, Linkedin. There will be two online sessions that will explain the best way to create a “personal profile” of each individual that will highlight his/her unique qualities. A special guide that explains how to evaluate the skills of these potential employees, guarantees Neil Barnett on the company blog, will accompany each person called for an interview. “Most of them are unemployed, which means an enormous waste of talent– he continued – we at Microsoft, on the other hand, believe that diversity is a resource”.