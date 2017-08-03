Microsoft caters to needs of dyslexic users

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.08.03

Microsoft takes into consideration the unique needs of dyslexic users. inThe computer giant, in fact, has installed new dylexic-friendly functions in Word. Now, users who have learning disabilities can use Read Aloud, that actually pronounces out loud the text simultaneously while the user reads it, and also highlights the words that are being pronounced as they are said. This new version is more flexible than the preceding version launched last December, and now enables users manage the speed and volume of the voice. Which is no small advantage for those with dyslexia, dysgraphia and dysortographia, who are now able to check their text for possible typing errors. At the moment this version is being beta tested as part of the release of Office 365, but Microsoft has announced that it will be available to everyone by the end of this year.