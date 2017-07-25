Michele raps about having Duchenne dystrophy

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.07.25

Toro Seduto (Sitting Bull) is what he insists upon being called, even if he is in a wheelchair. Michele Sanguine, is 32 years old and he has Duchenne dystrophy. This does not, however, keep him from living a full life. Which is evident in his first release, ‘Proteina’, un rap ballad dedicated to the protein that his body lacks. “Just think – he says smiling – I’ve changed sides from when I was a little boy. I used to say I was a cowboy. Now, I’ve become Sitting Bull”. The young boy from the Italian Lombardy region decided to take on his illness with a smile. Michele, is no newcomer to initiatives of this sort: in 2015 he was the leader in the organization of the Wheelchair GP, a real competition among those with neuromuscular pathologies. Today, he finds himself dividing his time between his program on Radio Number One, and a promotional tour for his single, which on YouTube has already exceeded 3,000 views.

