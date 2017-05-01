Mexico joins countries who authorize marijuana for therapeutic use

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.05.01

The House of Representatives in Mexico have just given their approval for medical and scientific use of cannabis. The new regulation was approved this Friday, with 301 voting in favor, and 88 against, with 2 abstentions. The official announcement declared that with this reform, marijuana will be removed from the list of “prohibited plants” so that planting, cultivating, harvesting, possessing, selling, and trasporting the drug will now be possible, “exclusively for medical and scientific purposes”. Seeing as the derivatives of this precious herb “contribute to treatments for some illnesses such as cancer, AIDS, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis, and some forms of epilepsy”. Initially, access to cannabis will be available in specially authorized pharmacies, and only with a physician’s prescription. With this new policy, that will be adopted after the formal publication in the Official Journal of the Federationan, Mexico follows in the footsteps of two other Latin American countries that in the last 12 months decided to decriminalize use of cannabis for therapeutic reasons, Argentina and Colombia. Though it was actually Uruguay who was the first in the region, in 2013, to completely legalize the cultivation and sale of marijuana.