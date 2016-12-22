Meryl Streep to be honored with major LGBT Award

by Editorial Staff - 2016.12.22

Meryl Streep will be honored with Human Rights Campaign’s Ally for Equality Award, in recognition of her longtime support of the LGBTQ community. The actress will be presented with the award at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Greater New York Gala, slated for February 11 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York. According to Chad Griffin, President of Human Rights Campaign, “Whether through her iconic roles that raised the visibility of LGBTQ people, or by boldly speaking out for equality, Meryl Streep embodies the very nature of what it means to be an ally to our community.”