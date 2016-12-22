Menopause…finally the first guide published by Italian gynecologists

by Roberta Lunghini - 2016.12.22

Italian gynecologists have just published the first guide to menopause. To be distributed nationally as of next week, in gynecology departments of hospitals, and in specialist or general medicine out-patient centers, this initiative is part of a larger one aimed at women over 50, sponsored by the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SIGO). Women in this age range seem to know little about this physiological event that involves them directly. In fact, 1/3 of the Italian female population claims to have received no information at all on the subject. While 23%, on the other hand, would like to know more about menopause-related risk factors as related to overall health.