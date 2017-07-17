Men and women suffer equally after sexual abuse

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.17

Male victims of sexual violence suffer in the same way that women do. A study at Florida Atlantic University dispels the myth that the so-called stronger sex reacts better or in a more aggressive way to this kind of abuse. Based on an analysis of a large sample of individuals affected by violence, it revealed that the men become as depressed as the women; there is no difference in the emotional reactions in both sexes. Why, then, do we tend to think otherwise? The reason, say the researchers, is due to two factors in particular. The first is a matter of prejudice and stereotypes and the lack of extensive research on the damage of sexual harassment for the male. The second is the exclusion of statistics from male prison population, where incidents of abuse happen often. These figures bring to the attention of the scientific community the need for further research on this phenomenon and the need to take more steps and measures to help this social segment.