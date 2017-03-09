Memorizing poetry is tiring but it can prevent Alzeimer’s

by Raffaele Nappi - 2017.03.09

We can take some advice from the ancient Greeks on how to improve our memory and keep Alzheimer’s at bay. An experimental study led by neuroscientist Nils Muller has indeed shown that memorizing techniques developed by Greek poets like Simonides of Ceo, not only provide training but also revive areas of the brain. Dr. Muller has come to this conclusion after having submitted a sample of men and women to forty days of intensive “Greek workout”, based on exercises and quizzes which are used to memorize as many concepts and as much data as possible. He has noted an improvement in memory that he has termed “unimaginable”.