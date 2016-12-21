Medical cannabis commercially available in Italy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2016.12.21

In Italy, the first quantities of medical cannabis (FM-2) have been made available. The Ministry of Health has made an announcement, confirming a note that had already been sent to the regions. This is the first substance, based on THC produced in Italy, in a military, chemical pharmaceutical plant in Florence. The use of medical marjuana is limited to cases where conventional or standard therapies are not efficacious. For the most part, this type of therapy is targeted to patients with chronic pain, that can be associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal lesions. In addition, it can be used to alleviate nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and HIV therapy. Or as an appetite stimulant in cachexia, anorexia, or overall loss of appetitie in oncological patients or AIDS. It has also been proven effective in treating the hypotensive effect of glaucoma and reducing involuntary facial movements in both Gilles and Tourette’s syndrome.