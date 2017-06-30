Measles takes the lives of two Italians

Measles takes the lives of two Italiansby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.30
In Italy, since the beginning of this year, measles has already claimed the lives of 2 individuals. The total number of cases were reported as being 3,232 with 88% not having been vaccinated. Complications were recorded in 35% of those with the disease and 40% reported having been admitted to the hospital. Emergency room visits were necessary in 22% of the cases. And, even if the average age of the patients was 27 years, it is important to take note of the fact that 18% of the individuals were under 4 years of age. These are the latest data published in Italy’s weekly bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and the Italian Institute of Health (ISS). The bulletin, in fact, was created to monitor and announce punctually the scenario involving the measles epidemic that has been evolving in Italy since last January.
