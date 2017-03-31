Measles outbreak among Italy’s non-vaccinated

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.31

In Italy, already in the first 3 months of this year, 1,010 cases of measles were recorded. As high as 86% of these were divided among 5 of Italy’s regions (Piedmont, Lombardy, Lazio, Tuscany and Abruzzo) and 90% of the cases involved individuals who had not been vaccinated. Children in the 0-14 age range represented 26% of the total, and 50 of these had less than 1 year of age when they got ill. This situation is considered an emergency that has prompted the Health Minister and Italy’s National Health Institute (ISS) to disseminate a weekly bulletin in order to better monitor the phenomenon.