Measles continues to spread and take lives in Europe

Measles continues to spread and take lives in Europeby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.13
Ongoing measles outbreaks in the WHO European Region have caused 35 deaths in the past 12 months. The most recent fatality was a 6-year-old boy in Italy, where over 3300 measles cases and 2 deaths have occurred since June 2016. Several other countries have also reported outbreaks; according to national public health authorities, these have caused 31 deaths in Romania, 1 death in Germany and another in Portugal. The Region has been progressing towards measles elimination. A total of 37 countries have interrupted endemic transmission, according to the assessment of the Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination based on 2015 reporting. However, remaining pockets of low immunization coverage allow the highly contagious virus to spread among those who choose not to vaccinate, do not have equitable access to vaccines or cannot be protected through vaccination due to underlying health conditions. “Every death or disability caused by this vaccine-preventable disease is an unacceptable tragedy,” says Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO Regional Director for Europe. “We are very concerned that although a safe, effective and affordable vaccine is available, measles remains a leading cause of death among children worldwide, and unfortunately Europe is not spared.”
Map of London for visitors who suffer from anxiety
The London tube has become anxiety-friendly. Transport For London (TfL), in fact, has just presented a map of the famous underground, that indicates above-ground and underground stops, for sensitive riders: those who suffer panic attacks or claustrophobia. More than half of the 270 stops are actually above ground, but until Read More.
In the UK more cancer cases than marriages
More new diagnosis of cancer than marriages. This is the tendency in the United Kingodm, verified by the research center Macmillan Cancer Support that has just released a report on the issue. Figures speak clear: 361,216 new cases of tumors compared to 289,841 weddings in 2015. More than half of Read More.
After a paralysis virtual reality puts a smile back on your face
Virtual reality reshapes the lost smile due to a paralysis. Facial Remote Activity Monitoring Eyewear (FRAME) is an English project dedicated to these special patients. "These people repeatedly say that they can no longer look in the mirror feeling disheartened and demoted to carry out classical rehabilitation therapy," says Charles Read More.
Unique tatoos for women who have had mastectomies
She sees these tatoos as therapeutic. Alexia Cassar, is from France, and is a pioneer in Europe in nipple “reconstruction” for women who have had a mastectomy, and therefore, no longer have one (or two). Thanks to this special 3D-technique of drawing, imported from the United States, that is based Read More.
Lingerie line perfect for women with Chrohn’s disease
A lingerie line for women who live with an intestinal pouch due to a colostomy. Bras, body suits, and beautifully embroidered underwear with high waistlines: each piece is designed to hide the part of the body that is sub-umbilical. The Jasmine Stacey Collection, is named after the 25-year-old American woman with Chrohn’s Read More.
Workers comp awarded Italian worker with tumor who used cell phone excessively
In Italy, someone who is affected by a head tumor after excessive use of a cell phone for work purposes can expect to be compensated for permanent disability. In fact, the court in Florence, Italy, ruled that INAIL, the country’s insurance agency responsible for work injuries, must compensate a man Read More.