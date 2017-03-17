Measles alert because of anti-vaccine parents

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.17

In Italy, the number of parents who don’t want to vaccinate their children is increasing. A fact that is causing a worrying growth in the cases of measles in this country. Just think that, compared to 844 cases reported in 2016, at the beginning of 2017, more than 700 cases have already been reported. With an increase, compared with 220 in the same period of the previous year, of more than 230%. As reported by the Italian Minister of Health, vaccination against this very contagious infectious disease is among the highly recommended and it is free. In 2015 vaccination coverage in children was equal to 85.3% (with the lowest value of 68% recorded in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and the highest one in the Lombardy Region: 92.3%); still far from the 95%, which is the threshold needed to stop the virus circulation among the population.