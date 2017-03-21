Matías got his college degree despite his cerebral palsy

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.03.21

Matías Alaniz is 27 years old and lives in his wheelchair because of his cerebral palsy. His eyesight is also very limited. Despite his physical limitations, this young man from the Mexican city of Guadalajara became the first student with disabilities to get a degree from the distance learning program at the National Autonomous University of Mexico. His incredible story of tenacity and drive hides the difficult years of bullying that he had to face during high school. The threats and insults that he received caused him to be mute and only after many sessions with a psychotherapist was he able talk again. After that tremendous experience, he decided to continue his high school studies online. After receiving his diploma, he then got an undergraduate degree in Political Science of the Public Administration. From his wheel chair, he is able to use his feet to move the levers connected to his computer. In front of which he spends most of his time, studying or managing his blog– Mirada sobre ruedas – where he writes articles about national and international politics. Activities which he accomplishes under the glances of three of his heroes whose portraits hang on the wall above him: the British scientist Stephen Hawking, the Mexican author Gabriela Brimmer and the Irish painter, Christy Brown. Three individuals with disabilities who were very successful. Examples like Matías, of triumph over adversity.