Marriage among 3 men is Fake News

Lgbt couples in Denmark prefer church weddings The number of homosexual Danish couples who prefer a religious ceremony over a municipal one is growing. Since Copenhagen legalized gay marriages, in 2012, over 400 marriages among people of the same gender have been carried out by a priest in the Lutheran-Evangelical Church, the national religion. In 2016 alone, 105 Read More.

Scottish Episcopal Church votes to allow same-sex weddings The Scottish Episcopal Church has voted to allow gay couples to marry in church. It makes it the first major Christian church in the UK to allow same-sex marriages. The vote to amend canon law on marriage, removing the stipulation that it is between a man and a woman, was Read More.

The Council of Europe approves Italian civil unions for gay couples Thanks to the introduction of civil unions for gay couples Italy has done its job. The Council of Europe closed the case file concerning Italy which was opened following the 2015 condemnation by the European Court of Human Rights. In that judgment, Strasbourg judges had ruled that Italy had violated Read More.

Increase in sex-change operations in the United States Boom in surgery for sex change in the United States. There were more than 3,200 operations in 2016, 19% more than the previous year. The figures were reported by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, that has issued the first report on what are called “gender confirmation surgeries”. Or those operations Read More.

Italy’s “family check” for employees with children is also provided to gay couples The Italian “family check”, a type of economic assistance for employees in certain work categories with children, is also provided to gay couples joined by civil union, who have kids. Providing that one member of the couple is an employee or eligible for a pension. Children can even come from Read More.