Marijuana lowers enthusiasm for university

Marijuana lowers enthusiasm for universityby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.12
Students who start smoking marijuana at high school get bad grades and are less likely to go to university. This is what say experts at the University of Waterloo, who have investigated the effect of the psychoactive substance on school performances. According to experts, if marijuana is taken before twenties, when the brain is completing its development, cerebral circuits concerning learning, memory and inhibitions can be altered. To the point students are about four times more likely to skip class, two-to-four times less likely to complete their homework and value getting good grades, and about half as likely to achieve high grades, than when they had never used the drug. Moreover, their likelihood of reporting ambitions to pursue university, as opposed to stopping at high school or before, was about 50 per cent lower than when they had never used the drug. “We’ve seen reductions in the number of youth perceiving marijuana as harmful, yet they have greater vulnerability to adverse consequences,” said Karen Patte, a post-doctoral fellow and lead author of the paper. “
