Marie-Hélène went blind, but learned to make the best crêpes in France

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.06

With her hand held over the crêpe, Marie-Hélène tells her teacher that he needs to add more batter to the griddle. “Even if I don’t see, I can perceive that the heat coming from the hot plate is not uniform and that there are areas without batter” Marie-Hélène explains. She went blind at 29, and today is being trained as a maître-crêpier in Rennes, France. But, it wasn’t easy to get accepted into the program. Because there was no program for individuals with disabilities. However, she was not discouraged. After she met with chef Denis Bertrand, at the school EMC², they developed the program together, customized perfectly to her needs: 5 days to learn all she needed about the kitchen, how prepare the batter and the professional equipment. The chef confirms that his student is extremely precise thanks to the use of her keen senses, always essential in the kitchen. In fact, she passed her final exam with flying colors. She had to successfully complete 50 crêpes. With that behind her, what’s next for Marie-Hélène? Opening her own restaurant, of course.